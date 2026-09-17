Ssangyong E&C wins $2.15 billion hospital construction deal in Singapore

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LG chairman presses executives to accelerate AI
Koo Kwang-mo told LG leaders to make AI a core business standard and execute faster across key investment areas.
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IKEA Korea opens eighth store in Daegu
The newest branch is located inside Shinsegae Department Store near Dongdaegu Station.
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August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
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Hanwha Systems to work with UAE’s Edge Group on integrated air defense network
The Hanwha Group affiliate signed a term sheet with the state-run defense firm, setting the direction of the country’s weapons procurement plan.