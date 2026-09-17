Ssangyong E&C wins $2.15 billion hospital construction deal in Singapore

A rendering of Tengah General and Community Hospital in Tengah, Singapore, that is scheduled to open in the early 2030s SSANGYONG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction (E&C) won a $2.15 billion deal to build a hospital in Singapore, according to the company on Thursday.

The project was commissioned by Singapore’s Ministry of Health, which plans to establish Tengah General and Community Hospital in Tengah, a region in western Singapore. The hospital is scheduled to have three basement levels, along with nine stories above ground. It will also have a 1,534-bed capacity for patients. The construction is expected to take 63 months to complete, including the design process.

The hospital will be operated by Singapore’s National University Health System.

This isn’t the company’s first large-scale construction project in the country. Ssangyong E&C has previously constructed multiple iconic buildings in Singapore, such as Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Raffles City.

The company has also previously constructed hospitals in Singapore such as Woodlands Health Campus in 2024 and New K.K Hospital in 1999. The construction company is currently building Alexandra Hospital, which is scheduled to open in phases starting from 2028.

“This project is especially meaningful for foreign construction companies operating in Singapore as it’s the first project the Singaporean government has commissioned the entire process of the project, from the initial design to actual construction,” a Ssangyong E&C spokesperson said. “We will further strengthen our competitiveness in the Singaporean construction market by successfully completing this exclusive hospital project.”

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]