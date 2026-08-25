Space agency to push for development of five-seat vertical takeoff and landing vehicle

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University students bring practical AI solutions to cash-strapped small factories across Korea
A Chungbuk National University project shows how regional campuses could help small manufacturers adopt AI amid labor shortages and limited budgets.
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Korea’s AI boom leaves small factory suppliers struggling to keep pace with giants
Large Korean companies are adopting AI far faster than smaller suppliers, raising concerns over a widening manufacturing supply-chain divide.
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Korea's new AI ethics principles spark industry concerns over data disclosure, regulatory risks
The government's voluntary AI framework promotes safety, transparency and accountability, but companies worry it could shape future regulations and expose competitive training data.
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Nvidia 15% price hike highlights Samsung, SK hynix market power but raises demand risks
As Nvidia enjoys a gross margin of about 75 percent, its decision to pass those costs on underscores the growing pricing power of memory suppliers, according to Bloomberg.