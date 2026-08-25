Space agency to push for development of five-seat vertical takeoff and landing vehicle

The Korea AeroSpace Administration’s project will be a hybrid aircraft powered by batteries as well as an engine.

Korea's space agency said Tuesday it will push to localize key components for five-seat hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft and build four prototypes by 2032.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Tuesday it held a public hearing to gather views from industry, academia and research institutions on the development of the aircraft and to identify additional demand from the public sector.

The aircraft will be designed to carry five people, with a target range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles), a payload capacity of at least 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds) and a flight time of more than 60 minutes, KASA said.

Unlike some VTOL aircraft powered solely by batteries, the proposed hybrid aircraft will also use an engine, allowing it to carry heavier payloads and fly longer distances.

KASA said it plans to submit the project to the Ministry of Science and ICT in November for consideration as a state-funded research and development project.





Yonhap