S-Oil's $7B Shaheen project nears completion, aims to revive Korea's sagging petrochemical industry 

Read more
-
Cool caves, dark past: Ulsan attraction bears scars of Japanese 1910-45 colonization
In the heart of the city lie four caves, carved out of the mountain by locals forced to mobilize by the occupiers and now attempting to preserve that history.
-
Ulsan psychiatric hospital to close after string of inpatient deaths
Bangudae Hospital plans to shut by Sept. 3 after multiple inpatient deaths drew investigations, with about 180 patients needing transfer.
-
One dead, another critically injured in fire at Ulsan paint factory
Authorities also issued a Level 1 fire response, the lowest fire response level, as firefighters continued efforts to extinguish the blaze.
-
Ex-President Park Geun-hye reportedly hosts dinner for PPP lawmakers, urges them to defend party
One attendee, however, claimed that the event mainly served to console the former Ulsan and Busan mayors, both of whom lost their races in the June 3 local elections.