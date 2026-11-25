Attendees pose for a photo at a ceremony marking S-Oil's 50th anniversary and the completion of its Shaheen Project at the Shilla Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 25. From left: People Power Party Rep. Suh Bum-soo; Ulsan Mayor Kim Sang-wook; S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi; S-Oil Chairman Kwon O-kyu; Saudi Vice Minister of Energy Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim; Minister of Trade and Industry Kim Jung-kwan; Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser; Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani; Saudi Chargé d'Affaires Fahad M. Barakah; Democratic Party Rep. Song Gi-heon; and S-Oil union head Baek Seung-woo. S-OIL

The Ulsan project will host the first commercial deployment of Aramco’s new crude-to-chemicals technology, which is expected to sharply expand S-Oil’s petrochemical output and improve Korea's trade balance.

S-Oil completed construction of its 9.26 trillion won ($6.9 billion) Shaheen project on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the Korean oil refiner’s transformation into an integrated refining and petrochemical company and paving the way for the world’s first commercial deployment of a new crude-to-chemicals technology.

Once fully operational, the complex is expected to nearly double the share of petrochemicals in S-Oil’s total production to 25 percent.

Located at the Onsan Industrial Complex in Ulsan, Shaheen represents the largest single investment in Korea’s petrochemical industry and will serve as a test of whether a traditional oil refiner can successfully scale up what has long been a relatively small part of its business.

S-Oil held a ceremony marking the completion of construction and the 50th anniversary of its founding at The Shilla Seoul in central Seoul’s Jung District on Wednesday, together with Saudi Aramco, its largest shareholder with a 63.43 percent stake. Some 500 people attended the event, including executives from both companies and government officials from Korea and Saudi Arabia.

S-Oil announced the investment plan during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Korea in November 2022 and broke ground on the project the following March.

“With this investment, S-Oil has firmly established itself as a fully integrated refining and petrochemical company,” said Kwon O-kyu, chairman of S-Oil’s board of directors. “[The project] has laid the foundation to lead the future energy and chemical industry on the strength of a more competitive business.”

S-Oil’s Shaheen project site at the Onsan industrial complex in Ulsan S-OIL

Other attendees included Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan; Son Joo-seok, president of Korea National Oil Corporation; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of energy for oil and gas; Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco; and Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, president of downstream at Saudi Aramco.

Spanning 880,000 square meters (9.47 million square feet), the complex houses the world’s largest single-train steam cracker, capable of producing 1.8 million tons of ethylene annually, alongside polyethylene production facilities.

The project comprises three main facilities: a unit that uses Aramco’s proprietary Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2C) technology to convert crude oil directly into petrochemical feedstock; a steam cracker that breaks down feedstock into basic chemicals such as ethylene, propylene and butadiene; and polymer plants that convert part of the ethylene into polyethylene.

The facilities are scheduled to begin commercial operations next year following a series of trial runs.

Of particular significance to Aramco is the TC2C unit, which marks the world’s first commercial-scale application of the technology. Its successful operation in Ulsan could pave the way for wider deployment at refining complexes around the world.

Overseas sales of polymers produced at the complex will be handled by Sabic, an Aramco affiliate.

“By integrating refining and petrochemicals, Shaheen aims to create more value from every barrel and enable more efficient production,” Nasser said. “It has the capacity to produce up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals a year, supporting Korea’s core industries, including electric vehicles, semiconductors and digital infrastructure. And it will feed into countless products that people in Korea and around the world rely on every day.”

Industry Minister Kim thanked Saudi Arabia for prioritizing shipments of crude oil and naphtha to Korea earlier this year when the war in Iran disrupted global energy supply chains.

“If the past 50 years were a history of helping each other grow, I am confident the next 50 will be a history of shared prosperity that opens up an even greater future together, and that today’s Shaheen Project will be an important model of it,” Kim said.

The Shaheen project is expected to replace approximately $770 million worth of imports annually, helping improve Korea’s trade balance, while generating more than $87 million in annual economic benefits for Ulsan.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]