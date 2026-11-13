Smilegate's Beaver Rocks indie game festival grows bigger for fifth edition

Smilegate's indie game festival will host about 100 teams at a larger Seoul venue from Dec. 18 to 20.

Game maker Smilegate is expanding its annual indie game festival Beaver Rocks with a larger venue and more participating teams as the event marks its fifth edition this year.

The Beaver Rocks 2026 will take place from Dec. 18 to 20 at Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention (Setec) in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, Smilegate’s creator support foundation Smilegate Future Lab announced Friday.

About 100 teams selected through a screening process will participate in this year's exhibition, up 18 from last year’s 82.

This year’s venue, Setec, will also offer 60 percent more exhibition space than its previous venue, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where it was held for the past three years

First debuted in Gangnam District's Sinsa-dong in 2022, the festival offers small game studios and independent developers an opportunity to showcase their games directly to visitors. It has attracted approximately 44,000 visitors since its launch.

During the event, Smilegate provides participating teams with exhibition booths and equipment for game demonstrations free of charge. Developers are not required to have released their games or secured investment or distribution deals to participate.

Smilegate also collects visitor feedback during the festival and provides participating teams with reports on user responses.

The festival was inspired by Smilegate founder and Chief Vision Officer Kwon Hyuk-bin's experience participating in Samsung Electronics' Software Membership program, a developer training initiative, during his university years.

"The goal is to encourage the creation of new startups through Beaver Rocks," a Smilegate spokesperson said.

Smilegate also said it has supported approximately 5,000 creators and around 460 startups through Orange Planet, a separate foundation established to foster entrepreneurship.





BY OH HYEON-WOO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]