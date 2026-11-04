SKT's operating surges over 1,000% in Q3

SK Telecom's operating income from July through September was 552.3 billion won ($412.9 million), and its net profit was 411.8 billion won, shifting from a loss of 166.7 billion won in the previous year.

SK Telecom (SKT), Korea’s top mobile service carrier, said on Wednesday that its third quarter operating profit surged 1,041.3 percent from a year earlier, with its net profit shifting to the black during the same period.

Operating income from July through September was 552.3 billion won ($412.9 million). Sales rose 13.1 percent on year to 4.49 trillion won. Net profit was 411.8 billion won, shifting from a loss of 166.7 billion won in the previous year.

SK Telecom said that the steady growth of its main mobile service business, as well as the rise of new ventures involving AI, helped improve its performance during the three months.

Sales from its AI data centers rose 6.2 percent on year, and those from other AI-related businesses grew 27.3 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

The wireless carrier founded two new wholly owned subsidiaries — SK Hyper and SK Horizon — in July and August, respectively, to oversee its AI data center business.

SK Hyper is constructing AI data centers in Ulsan and Seoul, with a combined capacity that will reach 180 megawatts.

The company also plans to apply its indigenous AI foundation model to its enterprise AI services while expanding its AI service ecosystem by participating in the government-led AI service development project, SKT added.

“We plan to connect mobile services and AI businesses into a single growth strategy and amplify the synergy between the two areas,” an executive from SK Telecom said.





Yonhap