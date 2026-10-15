SK-led group eyes Westinghouse stake

Major Korean nuclear companies are considering a consortium to invest up to 4 trillion won ($3 billion) in U.S. reactor designer Westinghouse.

Major nuclear companies in Korea are looking into forming a private consortium led by SK to invest as much as 4 trillion won ($3 billion) in U.S. nuclear reactor designer Westinghouse.

The companies would participate as strategic investors in a government-led Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation initiative involving Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

The Korean government recently reached an investment agreement with the United States under which Korea would invest $120 billion to build eight nuclear reactors in the States. In return, Korea would acquire shares in Westinghouse at a 10 percent discount to the initial public offering price.

The Korean government has reportedly asked Korean nuclear-related companies to participate in the Westinghouse stake purchase to ease the financial burden on Kepco and KHNP. The government is seeking to acquire a 5 to 10 percent stake, including voting rights.

SK is expected to lead the consortium with an investment worth trillions of won, according to business sources on Wednesday.

Seven or eight other companies, including Samsung C&T, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Doosan Enerbility and GS E&C, are also reportedly considering investments worth hundreds of billions of won each.

SK has recently been ramping up investments in the global nuclear energy sector.

SK Inc. and SK Innovation invested $250 million in TerraPower in 2022, which made them major shareholders of the U.S. nuclear company. Microsoft founder Bill Gates serves as chairman of TerraPower’s board.

The construction site of TerraPower's Kemmerer Unit 1, a fourth-generation Natrium reactor, is seen in Kemmerer, Wyoming, United States, on May 28. The Natrium design is among those lined up for prereview by Korea's nuclear safety regulator. KANG TAE-HWA

SK Innovation also reached an agreement with TerraPower in August to jointly pursue global small modular reactor projects.

“We are considering the investment, but nothing has been finalized yet,” an SK representative said.

“The companies will decide whether to participate in the Westinghouse stake acquisition based on whether it makes commercial and strategic sense for them,” a Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources official said.

The companies expect joining the consortium could give them a bigger role in U.S. nuclear projects as electricity demand surges with the rapid expansion of AI data centers.

An aerial rendering of the AP1000, a large nuclear reactor that Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Westinghouse are jointly working to expand worldwide. YONHAP

For SK, an investment in Westinghouse could provide a foothold in large-scale nuclear projects and AI power infrastructure in the United States.

TerraPower focuses on next-generation small modular reactor technology and project development, while Westinghouse has expertise in large-scale nuclear reactors and an established global business network.

Samsung C&T and Hyundai Engineering & Construction could gain opportunities to take on engineering, procurement and construction work for U.S. nuclear projects. Doosan Enerbility could also be positioned to win orders for nuclear equipment such as reactor components and steam generators.BY KIM KYUNG-MI [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]



