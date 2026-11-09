SK Telecom receives insurance payout after massive SIM data breach

An SK Telecom retail store in Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen in this undated file photo. NEWS1

The telecom company received an advance 500 million won ($372,000) payment as cyber insurance demand rises amid increasingly costly hacking incidents.

SK Telecom has received an advance insurance payout of 500 million won ($372,000) over a massive SIM card data breach last year. As cyberattacks grow, more companies are seeking insurance coverage for hacking-related losses.

SK Telecom recently received the payment under a personal information liability insurance policy issued by Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance, according to data submitted by insurance companies to the office of Democratic Party Rep. Park Sang-hyuk.

Under the policy, policyholders can receive an advance payment of 50 percent of their estimated insurance payout if they file a claim before an investigation into the incident is completed. The telecom company is therefore expected to receive a total payout of approximately 1 billion won.

In April last year, SK Telecom suffered a major data breach in which hackers planted malware that exposed personal information stored on the SIM cards of about 23 million customers.

Demand for cyber insurance has been growing as companies face a series of hacking incidents. Such policies cover companies' liability to third parties for damages caused by cyberattacks, including personal information breaches, as well as losses incurred by the companies themselves.

Lotte Card also recently received approximately 450 million won in insurance compensation from Lotte Insurance, according to Park's office. The card company suffered a breach exposing the personal and payment information of 2.97 million customers last year.

Insurance coverage varies by company.

"Liability insurance is a business-to-business product, with coverage limits and premiums determined by each company's needs," an insurance industry source said.

A counseling center is set up at Lotte Card’s headquarters on Sept. 19, 2025, following a hacking incident that leaked customer data. YONHAP

For instance, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance's policy covers not only corporate liability arising from personal information breaches but also regulatory fines, litigation expenses and incident recovery costs.

However, some worry that cyber insurance coverage may be insufficient given the scale of losses.

In August last year, the Personal Information Protection Commission fined SK Telecom 134.8 billion won and imposed an additional administrative penalty of 9.6 million won for its data breach.

In March, the commission also fined Lotte Card 9.62 billion won and ordered it to pay an additional administrative penalty of 4.8 million won. In July, the Financial Services Commission imposed a further 5 billion won fine and a 45-day business suspension on the card company.

As insurance exclusions vary widely among providers, some policies exclude hacking incidents involving computer systems such as servers, as well as cyberattacks conducted as part of government cyber operations.

SK Telecom, however, said it took out additional comprehensive insurance coverage after the breach.

"After the incident, we took out an additional comprehensive insurance policy last October that covers damages of up to 100 billion won, including through supplementary coverage provisions," the telecom company said.

Then-SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang bows at a press briefing held in central Seoul to apologize for the data breach incident on May 2. YONHAP

Companies are also increasingly purchasing insurance policies that provide compensation directly to individual victims of cyberattacks.

KT recently took out a new group cyber protection insurance policy naming hacking victims as the insured parties after a server breach last year led to unauthorized small-value payments affecting some customers, according to Park's office.

"We've recently seen an increase in inquiries about various types of cyber insurance," another insurance industry source said.

The cyber insurance market is expected to expand further as AI increases the threat of cyberattacks.

However, industry observers warn that insurers may become reluctant to offer coverage if the frequency and scale of cyber incidents grow beyond what they can reasonably assess.

Anthropic warned that catastrophic AI-linked hacking incidents could exceed the insurance industry's capacity to provide adequate coverage in its S-1 registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 26

"No single insurer, and potentially the insurance industry in the aggregate, may have sufficient capacity or expertise," the company said, warning that companies could be "exposed to potentially significant uninsured losses."





BY SUNG JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]