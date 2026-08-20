SK Telecom begins 3G network wind-down

The carrier stopped new 3G sign-ups and is targeting a full shutdown by the end of 2027 as customers move to LTE and 5G.

SK Telecom stopped accepting new 3G subscriptions Thursday and began winding down the network ahead of a planned shutdown by the end of 2027, more than two decades after the service helped bring video calling and mobile internet into the mainstream.

Existing 3G customers can continue using the service for now. SK Telecom said it will monitor how many users switch to LTE or 5G and review network conditions before seeking approval from the Ministry of Science and ICT for a full shutdown.

As of June, Korea had 328,124 personal 3G lines, including 134,413 with SK Telecom, based on the ministry's telecommunications subscriber data. The latter figure amounts to about 0.6 percent of SK Telecom's customers.

"The number of 3G subscribers and the amount of traffic have continued to decline, while 3G handsets and equipment have aged," SK Telecom said. "We decided to move toward ending the service as the communications environment shifts toward next-generation networks."

SK Telecom commercialized its Wideband Code Division Multiple Access, commonly known as the WCDMA-based 3G service, in late 2003. The network became closely associated with video calls and faster mobile internet before LTE and 5G came to dominate the market.

SK Telecom also introduced a transition program for remaining 3G users. Customers can choose one of three options: a designated LTE or 5G handset at no charge plus a monthly bill discount of up to 12,000 won ($8.60) for 24 months; a device subsidy of up to 380,000 won plus the same monthly discount for 24 months; or a discount of up to 70 percent on their monthly plan charge for 24 months.

A SK Telecom store is seen in Seoul in December 2025. NEWS1

Customers aged 65 or older who switch from 3G can continue using the 9,900 won monthly plan, known as the New Silver plan for seniors. Customers who instead cancel their service or move their number to another carrier without using the transition program will receive 40,000 won in cancellation support. SK Telecom will also waive penalties incurred during a switch, cancellation or number transfer.

SK Telecom and KT have previously told the government that they intend to discontinue 3G and asked it to prepare related policies. They are the only two carriers in Korea still operating WCDMA 3G networks.

LG U+ did not build a WCDMA network and moved from its Code Division Multiple Access service to LTE.

Carriers overseas have already retired 3G as customers migrated to newer networks and operators sought to reuse spectrum more efficiently. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T have shut their U.S. 3G networks, while NTT Docomo, SoftBank and KDDI have ended 3G service in Japan.





BY CHANG YOON-SEO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]