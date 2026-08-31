SK On, U.S. firm NeoVolta Power sign ESS battery deal

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T'way Air to operate as Trinity Airways from Sept. 10
The Korean budget carrier will adopt its new name, while flight codes, schedules and existing bookings remain unchanged.
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GS Retail hit with $9M fine for personal data leak affecting 1.66 million users
Korea’s privacy watchdog imposed the penalty over a hacking incident in 2024 and 2025 involving both GS Shop and GS25 customers.
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Hanwha signs K9 export deal with Spain’s Indra
Hanwha Aerospace will supply K9 self-propelled howitzers under a confidential contract with Spanish defense firm Indra Sistemas.
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Are Samsung, CXMT headed for an international legal showdown over chip secrets?
New testimony in Korea's dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) technology leak trial could bolster a potential Samsung trade-secret challenge against China's CXMT.