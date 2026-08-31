SK On, U.S. firm NeoVolta Power sign ESS battery deal

Choi Dae-jin, the head of the energy storage system business at SK On, right, and NeoVolta Power President Steve Bond pose for a photo after signing a master supply agreement on Aug. 27. SK ON

Under the deal, SK On will supply a combined 9 gigawatt-hours of lithium iron phosphate battery, or LFP, cells for NeoVolta Power's energy storage systems (ESS).

Battery maker SK On said on Monday that it signed a long-term deal to supply energy storage system (ESS) battery cells to U.S. firm NeoVolta Power, paving the way for its expansion into the growing ESS market.

Under the deal, SK On will supply a combined 9 gigawatt-hours of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells for NeoVolta Power’s ESS over five years starting in 2027, with production to take place at its plant in Georgia, the company said in a press release.

“SK On’s battery cell technology and U.S. manufacturing capabilities, combined with NeoVolta Power’s energy storage expertise and manufacturing capabilities, provide a strong foundation for this strategic partnership,” NeoVolta Power President Steve Bond said in the press release.

He said that the collaboration is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the U.S. ESS battery market and help address rising local demand.

The company did not disclose the deal’s value, but market estimates put the contract value at about 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion).

Additionally, SK On plans to sign a separate agreement with NeoVolta Power within this year to supply an extra 9 gigawatt-hours of LFP cells while the U.S. firm will produce energy storage packs — that will be purchased by SK On — for five years through 2031.

“We view NeoVolta as a strategic partner as we expand our presence in the U.S. ESS battery market. By combining our respective capabilities, we will pursue new commercial opportunities and deliver competitive ESS battery solutions that meet evolving market needs,” Choi Dae-jin, the head of SK On’s ESS business, said.

SK On has expanded into the ESS battery business to offset a prolonged slump in the EV battery market.

It is the wholly owned battery subsidiary of Korea’s leading refiner SK Innovation.





Yonhap