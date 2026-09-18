SK hynix’s Solidigm weighs New York NAND factory

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SK chair pays $578,000 to appeal property division settlement
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won paid about 850 million won ($577,800) in filing fees to appeal a 944 billion won property division order involving former wife Roh Soh-yeong.
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Naver Cloud pitches sovereign AI system to transform Korean military operations
Naver Cloud outlined a sovereign AI strategy to help South Korea’s military process battlefield information faster while keeping final operational decisions in human hands.
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Samsung Exynos share climbs to 9 percent in Q2
Samsung's Exynos smartphone processor shipments reached their highest share since 2024, aided by Galaxy S26 and midrange Galaxy models.
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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max arrive in Korea — in pictures
Apple’s latest Pro models launch in Korea with a variable-aperture camera, A20 Pro chip and prices starting at 1.99 million won ($1,435).