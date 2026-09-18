SK hynix’s Solidigm weighs New York NAND factory

The SK hynix logo is seen on the chipmaker's headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on July 29. YONHAP

The U.S.-based unit is considering a NAND chip plant in upstate New York as Washington presses for more domestic semiconductor production.

Chipmaker SK hynix's subsidiary Solidigm is considering building a NAND flash memory chip factory in the United States, with upstate New York emerging as a leading candidate, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move comes as the Korean chipmaker faces growing pressure from the U.S. Donald Trump administration ⁠to expand U.S. manufacturing, with Washington pushing to reshore semiconductor production.

At the same time, massive investment in AI data centers has fueled a ⁠global shortage of memory chips.

The proposed project would be separate from SK hynix's discussions with Intel to make memory chips at the U.S. chipmaker's Ohio facility, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

A U.S. plant would reduce Solidigm's reliance on its sole NAND production facility in the Chinese city of Dalian, while helping to shield it from ⁠potential U.S. tariffs and curbs on exports of chipmaking equipment to China.

However, no agreement had been reached as key details of the project ⁠remain under discussion, one ⁠source cautioned.

SK hynix may move cautiously as making chips in the U.S. is significantly more expensive than in Korea, while Washington and Seoul continue talks over trade and investment matters.

SK hynix ⁠said its "subsidiary Solidigm is reviewing ⁠various options to ⁠strengthen its business competitiveness, but no specific plans have been confirmed at this time."

U.S.-based Solidigm did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.





Reuters