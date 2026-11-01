SK hynix's AI hackathon halted due to technical glitch

Participants repeatedly lost access to the competition’s system, forcing the company to reschedule the second preliminary round for a later date.

SK hynix will rehold a preliminary round of its AI hackathon due to repeated failures in the system that disrupted the competition.

In the competition, designers, developers and planners work in teams to develop software within a limited time. The chipmaker promised cash prizes and recruitment benefits to outstanding participants.

The second preliminary round of the "SK hynix AI Hackathon 2026," held Saturday, was suspended after participants repeatedly lost access to the competition's system, according to contestants on Sunday.

SK hynix organized the competition with a total prize pool of 100 million won ($75,000) to discover AI talent without considering conventional qualifications such as educational background, academic major or foreign language test scores.

The competition attracted job seekers by offering high-performing participants exemptions from the company's initial application screening and the SK Competency Test, which is a comprehensive aptitude assessment used in SK Group's recruitment process.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and confusion caused to everyone who prepared for and participated in the competition," SK hynix and Krafton, which is responsible for operating the event, said. "We will do our utmost to ensure fair evaluation opportunities and provide a stable environment for the competition."

Following the halt in the event, SK hynix decided to give all participants another opportunity to take part in the preliminary round. The company is also considering offering multiple dates for the rescheduled round to minimize scheduling conflicts and disadvantages for participants.BY KIM JI-HYE [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]