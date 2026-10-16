SK hynix unveils next-gen AI memory technologies

Read more
-
Kospi rebounds over 2% on eased chip rout, Fed bets
Stocks rose 2.05 percent as bargain hunting in chip stocks and renewed hopes over Federal Reserve policy lifted investor sentiment.
-
Anthropic illegally downloaded digital copies of Korean books, including by Nobel laureate Han Kang
At least 22 books by Korean authors are eligible for compensation after Anthropic’s unauthorized downloads, and records show the company later bought hundreds of thousands of physical Korean books to train its AI.
-
SK hynix most desired employer for Korean job seekers
SK hynix led Korean job seekers’ favorite companies over the past year, ahead of Hyundai Motor, Incheon International Airport and Samsung Electronics.
-
Seoul stocks open higher after 7-day losing streak
Seoul stocks open higher after 7-day losing streak