SK hynix to start HBM4E production in Indiana in 2029

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, center, applauds after pressing the ceremonial button marking the start of construction of its Indiana chip packaging factory at the groundbreaking ceremony held on Aug. 27 at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. SK HYNIX

The Korean chipmaker held a groundbreaking ceremony for its $4 billion chip packaging facility in Indiana, with groundwork already underway and construction of the main buildings set to begin in October

SK hynix's chip packaging factory in Indiana will produce seventh-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM), or HBM4E, starting in the second half of 2029.

"We plan to begin mass production of HBM4E in the third quarter of 2029," SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung said at the facility's groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at Purdue University's Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana. "The fab's annual production capacity is expected to reach several hundred thousand wafers."

The ceremony was attended by SK executives and U.S. government officials, including Indiana Governor Mike Braun, U.S. Senator Todd Young, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and Robert Abrams, chairman of the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation. Kang Kyung-wha, South Korea's ambassador to the United States, also attended. From SK, vice chairpersons Yoo Jung-joon and Lee Hyung-hee were present alongside Kwak.

With groundwork now underway, construction of the main facilities is set to begin in October. SK hynix plans to have the clean room — a contamination-controlled space required for chip fabrication— ready by October 2028.

It is the Korean semiconductor giant's first chip factory in the United States, backed by a $4 billion investment. Wafers manufactured in Korea will be shipped to Indiana, where they will go through advanced packaging and testing before the finished HBM products are supplied to U.S. customers.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung presents the company's business strategy and vision at the groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. chip packaging facility, held on Aug. 27 at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. SK HYNIX

Next to the fab, a research and development (R&D) facility for advanced packaging will be built, where customers, universities and SK hynix's business partners will jointly develop next-generation packaging technology and carry out prototyping and performance verification.

Once the fab is fully operational, it is expected to employ around 1,000 workers.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung explains the company's business strategy and investment vision at a press briefing held on Aug. 27 at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. SK HYNIX

SK hynix plans to contribute to job creation around the facility, with about 7,000 direct and indirect jobs to be created during construction and operations. More than 100 companies are in talks to supply materials, components and equipment for the factory.

"This project will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our national and economic security, and ensure the technologies of the future are developed and manufactured here in the United States," Senator Young said. "I was proud to help make this investment possible through the CHIPS and Science Act, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on Hoosiers and our country for decades to come."

The company also signed a collaboration agreement with Purdue University for R&D and will lead an employment program for U.S. military veterans who were stationed in Korea. Indiana sent 140,000 soldiers to Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

SK hynix raised $26.5 billion through its U.S. listing via an American depositary receipt in July, the largest U.S. initial public offering conducted by a foreign company to date.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]