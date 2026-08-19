SK hynix to buy back, cancel 40 trillion won worth of shares 

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Posco deepens battery ties with China's Ronbay, expands recycling efforts
Posco Holdings will supply battery-grade lithium to China’s Ronbay Technology and expand cooperation on global spent-battery recycling.
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LG Energy starts operations at 7th North American battery plant
LG Energy Solution has begun operations at its seventh North American plant, expanding battery output for energy storage systems and electric vehicles.
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Kospi-listed firms' profits soar in first half of year due to AI-led semiconductor boom
The combined operating profit of 720 companies listed on the benchmark Kospi surged 348.5 percent on year to 275 trillion won ($196.7 billion) from January to June.
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Won breaks below 1,400 per dollar
The won reached its strongest level in more than 10 months as weak U.S. data eased expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.