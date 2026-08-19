SK hynix to buy back, cancel 40 trillion won worth of shares 

The purchase of 24.07 million common shares is aimed at "enhancing shareholder value."

SK hynix plans to buy back and cancel 40 trillion won ($29 billion) worth of its own shares.

The chipmaker said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it decided to purchase 24.07 million common shares on the open market for 40 trillion won.

SK hynix said the buyback is aimed at “enhancing shareholder value through the cancellation of treasury shares.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]