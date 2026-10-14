SK hynix sees 20-fold AI infrastructure growth

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Netflix Korea revenue tops 1 trillion won, with 81% sent to U.S. headquarters as local rivals rack up losses
The regional arm of the subscription streaming service surpassed 1 trillion won ($747 million) in annual revenue, but 81 percent was paid to its U.S. headquarters as local streaming rivals continued to post losses.
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Did fuel leave South Korea for Russia? Records raise questions, but proof remains elusive.
Port data shows sanctioned tankers departing South Korean ports for Russia, while customs records show no declared fuel exports.
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15-year-old claims AI helped crack 300-year-old math puzzle
A ninth grader says AI helped disprove a centuries-old geometry conjecture, though experts say the work requires rigorous review.
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Tving to bring Korean dramas to Middle East, North Africa
CJ ENM will launch a dedicated Tving hub on MBC Shahid, offering Arabic-localized Korean series simultaneously with their releases in Korea.