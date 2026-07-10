SK hynix rings the opening bell with record $26.5B Nasdaq debut

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Government reviews support for workers of troubled supermarket chain Homeplus
Officials said they are tracking unpaid wages and aid programs for Homeplus workers and subcontractors after the retailer’s court rehabilitation was terminated.
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China's rare earth 'weaponization' sparks multibillion dollar Korea-U.S. minerals alliance
As Beijing tightens rare earth exports, Washington is turning to Korean companies for billions in new partnerships across mining, refining and magnet production.
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K-food is booming. Korea's liquor makers aren't.
Weak demand, rising war-linked costs and new alcohol warning rules are pressuring Korea's soju and beer producers despite the global K-food boom.
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Lutnick urges Samsung, SK hynix to build memory chip plants in U.S.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is urging the two chipmakers to build plants in the United States after their announcement of significant investment in Korea.