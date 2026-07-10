SK hynix rings the opening bell with record $26.5B Nasdaq debut

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung and rest of SK hynix and SK Group employees celebrate SK hynix's Nasdaq debut in Times Square, New York, on July 10. SK HYNIX

Korean chipmaker surpasses Alibaba to claim the largest-ever U.S. listing by a foreign company

SK hynix rang the opening bell on Nasdaq Friday, raising $26.5 billion in the largest U.S. listing ever by a foreign company — overtaking Alibaba's $25 billion debut in 2014. Among all U.S. IPOs in history, it ranks second only to SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing last month.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and CEO Kwak Noh-jung joined company officials and employees at the bell-ringing ceremony in New York. Nasdaq Vice Chairman Bob McCooey called the listing "a significant moment for the Korean and broader Asian capital markets."

Kwak struck an optimistic note on the company's U.S. ambitions.

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"The United States is at the center of AI," he said. "The customers leading AI innovation are here. The partners building the ecosystem are here, and the talent driving the industry is here."

SK hynix priced its American depositary receipts (ADRs) at $149 each, issuing 177.9 million ADRs — equivalent to 17.79 million common shares, or 2.5 percent of total shares outstanding. The ADRs are to begin trading Friday under the temporary ticker "SKHYV," with regular trading set to begin Monday under "SKHY."