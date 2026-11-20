The headquarters of SK hynix in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28 NEWS1

SK hynix first invested in the Japanese NAND maker in 2018 and aims to solidify its position as its largest shareholder.

Korean chip giant SK hynix is considering changing convertible bonds linked to its investment in Kioxia, a Japanese NAND flash memory maker, into shares, industry sources said Friday.

The envisioned move is apparently aimed at solidifying its position as Kioxia's largest shareholder, the sources said.

SK hynix invested in Kioxia in 2018 through a consortium involving Korean, U.S. and Japanese investors led by Bain Capital. Its investment included convertible bonds and an equity fund worth a combined 395 billion yen ($2.48 billion).

In June, SK hynix sold its entire stake in the equity fund, in which it had invested 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion), as part of its shareholder return plan.

SK hynix previously said it would distribute the capital gains from the fund's sale to shareholders through special dividends starting in the third quarter of this year.

However, the company does not plan to sell its remaining investment immediately after converting the bonds into shares, according to the sources.

The conversion would therefore not immediately change its stake in Kioxia.

SK hynix also intends to respect Kioxia's independent management while maintaining cooperation with the Japanese chipmaker, they said.





Yonhap