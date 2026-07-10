SK hynix ADRs surge 14 percent on Nasdaq debut

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SK hynix ADRs set to open 17 percent above offering price on Nasdaq debut: Bloomberg
Korean chipmaker eyes additional U.S. investment and potential joint venture, following pressure from Lutnick to build domestic memory chip plants
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Government reviews support for workers of troubled supermarket chain Homeplus
Officials said they are tracking unpaid wages and aid programs for Homeplus workers and subcontractors after the retailer’s court rehabilitation was terminated.
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China's rare earth 'weaponization' sparks multibillion dollar Korea-U.S. minerals alliance
As Beijing tightens rare earth exports, Washington is turning to Korean companies for billions in new partnerships across mining, refining and magnet production.
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K-food is booming. Korea's liquor makers aren't.
Weak demand, rising war-linked costs and new alcohol warning rules are pressuring Korea's soju and beer producers despite the global K-food boom.