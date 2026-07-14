SK hynix ADR drops more than 9% on second day of trading

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Kospi opens lower, tracking Wall Street losses amid Middle East tensions
Stocks opened lower after Wall Street losses as Middle East tensions and fresh weakness in major tech shares pressured investor sentiment.
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Samsung gears up for Tesla AI5 chip production
The semiconductor giant said it has completed the tape-out stage for the automaker's next-generation AI component, a step that could quickly boost Samsung's foundry business.
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Shares nosedive almost 9% on tech losses amid Middle East tensions
Korean stocks tumbled after heavy sell-offs of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as renewed Middle East tensions and market volatility pushed the won lower.
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Capital exodus hits Kospi after SK hynix's blockbuster Nasdaq debut
Despite posting the second-largest U.S. listing on record, investors headed for the exits in Korea as a second quarter estimate projected the chipmaker to miss the market consensus.