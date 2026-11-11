SK Group's CEOs to convene to review AI push, align chip and energy businesses

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks during a seminar at Seoul National University in southern Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

SK Group will hold a CEO seminar — likely presided over by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won — to chart an AI strategy that brings together affiliates' strengths in semiconductors, data centers and energy infrastructure.

Around 50 CEOs from SK Group’s major affiliates are set to convene to chart a groupwide AI strategy that brings together their strengths in semiconductors, data centers and energy infrastructure.

The conglomerate will hold a three-day CEO seminar at its Management System office in Icheon, Gyeonggi, from Thursday through Saturday, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is expected to preside over the meeting.

SK Group Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Supex Council Chairman Chey Chang-won are scheduled to attend, as are the CEOs newly appointed in last month’s executive reshuffle.

SK Group’s CEO seminar, held every November, is one of its most important strategic gatherings, alongside its forum — titled the “New Icheon Forum” in Korean — in June. The seminar presents senior executives with an opportunity to assess pressing business challenges and map the group’s direction for the years ahead.

Over the three days, executives are expected to present their company’s business strategies and debate the conglomerate’s overall priorities.

AI will be the defining theme of this year’s seminar, with the agenda expected to span from SK hynix’s memory semiconductor operations and SK Telecom’s push into AI data centers to SK Innovation’s efforts to develop energy infrastructure.

Data centers could become the connective tissue between SK Group’s semiconductor and energy businesses. These facilities need not only chips that can handle vast computing workloads but also a steady supply of electricity and cooling infrastructure, providing the group’s affiliates a chance to work closely together.

SK hynix's logo at its headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 16 NEWS1

The CEOs are expected to assess how much progress each affiliate has made on its AI transformation initiatives since they were discussed at the most recent New Icheon Forum.

As the group prepares to commit a substantial amount to a variety of AI projects, the executives will also assess each affiliate’s investment plans and project schedules, with discussions likely to focus on which investments should take priority and which companies should take the lead on certain projects.

When he visited SK Innovation’s Ulsan CLX complex in September, SK Group Chairman Chey stressed the need to harness the affiliates’ combined abilities to meet the challenges of the AI era.

The upcoming seminar will feature talks by outside experts — including Kim Dong-shin, the CEO of AI communications company Sendbird — and internal presentations and discussions.

Changes in the U.S. trade and regulatory landscape could also influence the seminar agenda, as the midterm results — in which Democrats took control of the U.S. Congress — could change AI regulations and data center development rules and potentially impact SK Group’s U.S. business plans.

The executives’ discussions will also focus on what comes next in SK Group’s three-year restructuring drive, and they are expected to examine how the reshaped businesses can generate stronger profits and better returns on investment. This year, the conglomerate moved to sell SK Corp.’s stake in SK Siltron and merge SK ie technology with SK Innovation.

The meeting will also serve as a platform for newly appointed CEOs, including incoming SK Innovation CEO Cheong Seung-il, to present their strategic priorities for 2027. Their plans for capital allocation and postrestructuring management are expected to draw particular attention.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]