SK Group moves top executives to SK hynix, sharpening AI chip focus

The conglomerate moved three senior vice chairpersons to SK hynix, consolidating leadership and resources around the chipmaker as it pursues a longer-term AI semiconductor strategy.

SK Group on Friday said it has reassigned three senior vice chairpersons to its chipmaking subsidiary SK hynix as it sharpens the chipmaker's long-term strategy.

Seo Jin-woo, Yu Jeong-joon and Lee Hyung-hee had led global operations and outside partnerships across the group's affiliates, but will now focus on setting SK hynix’s strategy. Seo and Yu had been overseeing the group's China and North America businesses, respectively, while Lee had led government relations.

"The purpose is to draw on the vice chairpersons' experience and expertise to set SK hynix's mid- to long-term vision and concentrate on core future businesses like AI," an SK Group source said.

Industry observers also read the move as a sign that SK Group, which once pursued growth on twin pillars of energy and telecommunications, is now consolidating around semiconductors.

Since August, the three vice chairpersons have been holding in-depth interviews with roughly 250 SK hynix presidents and executives, excluding CEO Kwak Noh-jung. The interviews are meant to gather input on SK hynix's future priorities, identify structural issues to fix and offer coaching to executives to strengthen their leadership, according to people familiar with the process.

The group is also adjusting the timing of its major events to accommodate the internal shake-up.

SK Group will reschedule this year's SK AI Summit — an annual flagship technology conference it has held in the second half of the year — and move it to the first half of 2027. It also plans to expand the event's scale by timing it around Nvidia's GTC AI Conferences For Developers, held every March in San Jose, California.

"Having accelerated its overhaul through rebalancing, SK Group appears set to reorganize the entire group around SK hynix as it concentrates its resources there," an industry source said.





BY KIM KYUNG-MI [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]