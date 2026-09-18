SK Group moves top executives to SK hynix, sharpening AI chip focus

The conglomerate moved three senior vice chairpersons to SK hynix, consolidating leadership and resources around the chipmaker as it pursues a longer-term AI semiconductor strategy.

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Caption: (서울=뉴스1) 허경 기자 = SK 본사에 근무하는 직원이 처음으로 코로나19 확진 판정을 받았다. SK그룹은 25일 건물 전체를 폐쇄하고 방역을 결정하는 등 대응에 나섰다.지난 24일 SK그룹에 따르면 서울 종로구 SK 서린사옥에 근무하는 SK에너지 직원 1명이 이날 오후 확진 판정을 받았다. SK그룹 본사에 확진자가 발생한 건 이번이 처음이다.해당 직원은 재택근무를 하던 중 업무 필요상 지난 20일 하루 동안 서린사옥 16층에 출근해 근무한 것으로 알려졌다. 이후 의심 증상이 나타나 검사를 받은 결과 확진 판정을 받았다. 사진은 이날 서울 종로구 SK 본사. 2020.8.25/뉴스1
SK Group headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 25, 2020

SK Group on Friday said it has reassigned three senior vice chairpersons to its chipmaking subsidiary SK hynix as it sharpens the chipmaker's long-term strategy.

Seo Jin-woo, Yu Jeong-joon and Lee Hyung-hee had led global operations and outside partnerships across the group's affiliates, but will now focus on setting SK hynix’s strategy. Seo and Yu had been overseeing the group's China and North America businesses, respectively, while Lee had led government relations.

"The purpose is to draw on the vice chairpersons' experience and expertise to set SK hynix's mid- to long-term vision and concentrate on core future businesses like AI," an SK Group source said.

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Industry observers also read the move as a sign that SK Group, which once pursued growth on twin pillars of energy and telecommunications, is now consolidating around semiconductors.

Since August, the three vice chairpersons have been holding in-depth interviews with roughly 250 SK hynix presidents and executives, excluding CEO Kwak Noh-jung. The interviews are meant to gather input on SK hynix's future priorities, identify structural issues to fix and offer coaching to executives to strengthen their leadership, according to people familiar with the process.

The group is also adjusting the timing of its major events to accommodate the internal shake-up.

SK Group will reschedule this year's SK AI Summit — an annual flagship technology conference it has held in the second half of the year — and move it to the first half of 2027. It also plans to expand the event's scale by timing it around Nvidia's GTC AI Conferences For Developers, held every March in San Jose, California.

"Having accelerated its overhaul through rebalancing, SK Group appears set to reorganize the entire group around SK hynix as it concentrates its resources there," an industry source said.


BY KIM KYUNG-MI [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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