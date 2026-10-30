SK Group keeps chiefs, reshuffles top executives to sharpen AI, semiconductor focus

From left: SK Inc. CEO Jang Yong-Ho; SK Innovation incoming CEO Cheong Seung-il; and co-CEO of SK Innovation and CEO of SK Energy Kang Dong-soo SK GROUP

The conglomerate's 2027 executive reshuffle retains SK Supex Council Chairman Chey Chang-won and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung while appointing new leaders to accelerate AI, semiconductor and energy growth.

SK Group has chosen continuity at the top and fresh leadership in key operational roles in its 2027 executive reshuffle, announced Friday.

The conglomerate shared executive appointments approved by the boards of its affiliates during an extraordinary SK Supex Council meeting Friday morning. The reshuffle aims to balance stability with renewal by preserving leadership continuity at major subsidiaries and placing executives with proven business and technical expertise in key positions.

Chey Chang-won retained his position as chairman of the SK Supex Council in the reshuffle. The decision is seen as an endorsement of his efforts to rebalance the group's business portfolio and improve operations, with the aim of channeling financial resources freed up by improving its financial structure into core growth areas such as AI and semiconductors.

SK Group also promoted Kwon Young-su, head of SK Innovation’s strategy division, to president at the SK Supex Council. He will work alongside Chey to carry out the group's strategic priorities. The group described him as a “next-generation leader with practical expertise.”

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung remained in his post at one of the group's most important subsidiaries.

Ahn Hyun, the company’s head of development, was appointed head of a newly created Americas division based in the United States to focus on serving U.S. Big Tech customers and bolstering research and development capabilities. Ahn has overseen the development of AI memory products, including high bandwidth memory.

Cha Seon-yong, president and head of SK hynix's Future Technology Research Institute, will concurrently serve as head of development. The appointment aims to more closely link advanced semiconductor research with product development.

Yoon Poong-young, a president at the SK Supex Council who also heads SK hynix’s Global Growth task force, was appointed president in charge of the SK hynix's Corporate Center. Yoon will oversee mid- to long-term strategy, global business expansion and the development of new growth engines.

A visitor passes by SK hynix's booth during a semiconductor exhibition in Seoul on Oct. 16. AP/YONHAP

SK Inc., the group's holding company, retained CEO Jang Yong-ho and promoted Kim Sun-hyuk, head of SKC's strategy division, to division president. Jang will oversee portfolio management and financial strategy, while Kim will support operational improvement efforts across the group's affiliates. SK Inc. plans to build on the results of its portfolio rebalancing efforts over the past three years to develop a more detailed growth strategy centered on key value chains in AI, semiconductors and energy solutions.

Energy and power industry expert Cheong Seung-il has been nominated as SK Innovation's new CEO. Kang Dong-soo, president of SK Inc., will serve as co-CEO of SK Innovation and CEO of SK Energy. SK Gas President Yoon Byung-suk has been tapped to lead SK Discovery, while Song Kyung-yeol, head of strategy at SK Gas, has been nominated as the new CEO of SK Gas.

The decision to tap Cheong appears to signal SK Innovation’s ambition to become a “total energy company” that expands beyond oil refining and batteries into power generation and electricity solutions, while strengthening the power infrastructure the group needs for its AI data center and semiconductor businesses.

“Cheong, who previously served as vice minister of trade, industry and resources and headed both Korea Gas Corp. and Korea Electric Power Corporation, is well suited to lead SK Innovation's electrification business,” an industry source said.

SK Group also expanded its global operations by establishing a Southeast Asia regional headquarters alongside its existing group-level regional heads for the Americas, China and Japan. Choo Hyeong-wook was appointed to lead the new organization. The group plans to expand local research and development and commercialization efforts in key businesses such as AI, green technologies and advanced materials, while strengthening its financial position and securing new drivers of growth.





BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



