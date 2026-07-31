SK Group Chairman's first-ever SK hynix bet pays off instantly as chip rally erases days of losses

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SK Inc. to sell sole wafer maker SK Siltron to Doosan
SK Inc. will sell its 70.6 percent stake in SK Siltron to Doosan in a deal worth about 2.3 trillion won as the group seeks to shore up finances and fund new businesses.
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Coupang told to pay data breach damages in first compensation ruling
A consumer mediation panel said Coupang should compensate 50 customers 100,000 won ($69) each over last year’s personal data breach, marking the first ruling to recognize the company’s liability.
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Hanwha Aerospace's quarterly operating profit tops 1 trillion won
Hanwha Aerospace posted record operating profit in the second quarter as strong ground defense exports and domestic orders lifted sales and earnings.
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Korean mochi brand or new Tokyo Banana product?
Tokyo Berry is facing criticism over packaging and marketing that consumers say closely resemble Japan’s iconic Tokyo Banana brand.