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Exports forecast to top $1 trillion again in 2027 on chip demand
Korea’s exports are projected to surpass $1 trillion for a second straight year in 2027, fueled by AI-driven semiconductor demand despite risks from trade policy and chip prices.
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Korea's $20B nuclear submarine project sparks fresh shipbuilding rivalry
Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are expected to compete for Korea’s 28.9 trillion won ($21.6 billion) nuclear-powered submarine program, with development set to begin in 2027.
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HD KSOE wins 308.4 billion won order for two LPG carriers
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) secured a 308.4 billion won ($228.7 million) order for two liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, carriers to achieve 94.9 percent of its annual order target.
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Senior judge decries chief justice impeachment push
A nationwide judges’ representative urged colleagues to defend judicial independence as the Democratic Party seeks to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.