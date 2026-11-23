SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong attend a trial at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 15. YONHAP

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won intends to pay 944 billion won ($702.6 million) in property settlement to his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, as ordered by an appeals court, to wrap up their almost decade-long legal dispute.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won intends to pay the full 944 billion won ($702.6 million) in property settlement to his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, as ordered by an appeals court, to wrap up their almost decade-long legal dispute, sources said on Monday.

Chey’s legal representatives submitted a request to the Supreme Court, asking for a settlement recommendation, in an apparent step back from their appeal of the Seoul High Court’s ruling from July.

“[We] requested a settlement recommendation for an amicable and final end to the conflict that has continued for a long time,” one of Chey’s representatives told Yonhap News Agency.

The representative said that Chey seeks to pay the full amount and focus on business activities following deepening global competition in the AI sector.

The chairman recently sold 1.65 million shares in SK Inc. as part of efforts to pay the divorce settlement.

A settlement recommendation has the same effect as a finalized ruling if both the plaintiff and the defendant do not raise objections within two weeks.

If the top court accepts the request and Roh does not dispute the recommendation, the legal dispute — which began in 2017 when Chey filed for divorce mediation — would come to a close.

Chey initiated the proceedings after admitting in 2015 that he had an extramarital partner and a child with her. Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children together.

The case reached the Supreme Court last year, which finalized the divorce but sent the property division amount back to the appeals court for review.

The case returned to the top court after Chey reappealed the appellate ruling, saying he would dispute 244 billion won of the total ordered amount.





Yonhap