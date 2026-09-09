SK chief to pay $524M of divorce settlement, contest the remainder

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Police expand conflict of interest rules after Gwangju murder investigation controversy
New guidelines require police to transfer cases involving relatives of current or recent station officers to another precinct.
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Samsung chief to buy $1.45 billion in shares from mother
Should the plan proceed, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s holdings will increase to 1.58 percent.
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Gaming giant Smilegate founder ordered to transfer 35 percent stake in record divorce ruling
A Seoul court’s 2.55 trillion won ($1.8 billion) asset-transfer decision could reshape governance at privately held game maker Smilegate if upheld on appeal.
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Old name, new colors
An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.