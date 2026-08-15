SK chief takes 944 billion won divorce ruling back to Supreme Court

Chey Tae-won attends the Jeju Forum at the Shilla Hotel in Seogwipo, Jeju on July 15. YONHAP

Chey Tae-won has appealed a reduced property division award to former wife Roh Soh-yeong, though experts see limited chances of reversal.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has appealed the latest court ruling ordering him to pay 944 billion won ($668 million) in property division to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, sources said Friday.

In July, the Seoul High Court handed down the ruling after the Supreme Court sent the case back for review in October last year while finalizing the divorce and Chey's alimony payment of 2 billion won to Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo.

The newly determined amount was lower than the 1.38 trillion won that the court initially ordered Chey to pay in property division in 2024.

As the Supreme Court reviews whether a lower court misinterpreted legal principles, experts said there is little chance of the ruling being overturned, as it already reviewed the case when it sent it back to the lower court in October last year.

Chey initiated divorce proceedings in 2017 after admitting two years earlier to having an extramarital lover and a child with her. Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children together.





Yonhap







