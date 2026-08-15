SK chief takes 944 billion won divorce ruling back to Supreme Court

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‘iPhone feels like a dad phone’: Galaxy Z Fold8’s ‘passport’ design wins over Apple loyalists
Samsung’s thinner, lighter Fold8 is drawing younger women and longtime Apple loyalists with record preorders and a passport-style design.
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Paris Baguette joins bakery chains, raises prices on 127 items
Korea's largest bakery chain will lift prices by an average of 5 percent on Aug. 25, joining rivals hit by rising ingredient costs.
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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.
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Bill Gates courts Korea Inc. for TerraPower's Wyoming nuclear project
Other Korean shipbuilding and machinery companies also plan to strengthen their partnerships with TerraPower, a U.S.-based small modular reactor (SMR) developer.