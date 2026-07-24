SK chief Chey Tae-won ordered to pay 944 billion won in divorce retrial

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'Only the final turnout matters': Election officials accused of manipulating vote data
Investigators say NEC staff entered false real-time voter turnout data during the June 3 local elections, later claiming that only the final count was important.
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Property divide leaves more employed Koreans in their 30s living with parents
Rising home prices and tighter lending are widening Korea’s generational wealth gap, leaving more employed people in their 30s living with their parents.
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Lee to embark on trip to San Francisco, 3 South American countries
President Lee Jae Myung will meet top Silicon Valley executives and hold summit talks in Brazil, Chile and Argentina during an 11-day trip focused on AI, investment and strategic partnerships.
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Blue House seeks to cap U.S. tariff burden at 15 percent after Section 301 levy
Seoul says it will maintain discussions with Washington to ensure the new 12.5 percent levy imposed Thursday does not push Korea’s combined U.S. tariff burden above the level agreed upon last year.