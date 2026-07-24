SK chief Chey Tae-won ordered to pay 944 billion won in divorce retrial

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, arrive at the court complex in southern Seoul to attend their asset division trial on June 26. YONHAP

A Seoul appellate court ruled that the SK chief should pay 944 billion won ($644 million) to his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong in divorce asset division.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won was ordered Friday to pay 944 billion won ($644 million) in divorce asset division to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong.

The Seoul High Court handed down the ruling at 2 p.m., in a retrial following a Supreme Court remand in October of last year.

The court did not explain its reasoning in the courtroom. Given the size of the award, however, the ruling appears to have counted Chey's SK shares as subject to division.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]