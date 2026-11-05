SK Chairman Chey Tae-won sells $703 million in shares, apparently to fund divorce settlement

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks during a special lecture hosted by Seoul National University's Department of Economics at the university in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5. YONHAP

The SK Group chairman’s sale matches the court-ordered amount for his divorce settlement with Roh Soh-yeong while preserving his control of the conglomerate.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has sold 944 billion won ($703 million) worth of shares in SK Inc. in an apparent move to raise funds for a court-ordered divorce settlement with his estranged wife, Roh Soh-yeong. Although the sale reduced his stake in the holding company, Chey will retain his position as its largest shareholder.

Chey sold around 1.65 million shares in SK Inc. through two off-market transactions on Oct. 29, according to disclosures filed with the Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday.

Chey had previously disclosed plans to sell 972,493 shares worth 544 billion won to strategic investor DFO Public Investments and enter into a three-year price return swap (PRS) agreement with Korea Investment & Securities involving another 681,431 shares worth 400 billion won. A PRS is a derivative in which the two parties settle gains and losses according to future movements in the stock price.

The transactions reduced Chey's stake in SK Inc. from 17.76 percent to 15.49 percent. The combined holdings of Chey and related parties also fell from 25.21 percent to 22.93 percent, partly reflecting the exclusion of SK Inc. Vice Chairman Jang Dong-hyun from the group of shareholders classified as related parties.

SK Inc. also disclosed that Jang, who also served as CEO of SK ecoplant, was removed from its list of related parties effective Sunday following his departure from his executive positions at SK ecoplant.

Chey is expected to maintain control over SK Group as he remains the largest shareholder of SK Inc. despite the reduction in his stake.

In July, the Seoul High Court, hearing the divorce case on remand from the Supreme Court, ordered Chey to pay Roh 944 billion won in property division as part of their divorce settlement. The amount matches the proceeds from the share transactions.

Separately, Chey emphasized the importance of investment in AI during a special lecture hosted by the Department of Economics at Seoul National University on Thursday.

“AI is structured as a competition that will inevitably require continued investment,” Chey said, referring to SK Group's announcement of a 2.1 quadrillion won investment plan at the government's briefing on its three “megaprojects.” The projects are large-scale initiatives aimed at strengthening Korea’s competitiveness in semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers.

Chey also stressed the need for closer economic cooperation between Korea and Japan to strengthen their combined economic scale and influence.

“The United States and China could suddenly join hands even while they are fighting each other,” he said.





BY KIM KYUNG-MI [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



