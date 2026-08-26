SK Biopharmaceuticals signs $795 million licensing deal with Biohaven for epilepsy drug

The Korean bio company said Wednesday it signed a global exclusive licensing agreement with Biohaven Bioscience Ireland Limited, the Irish subsidiary of Biohaven, for the epilepsy drug candidate Opakalim.

SK Biopharmaceuticals will license an epilepsy drug candidate and a related drug development platform from U.S. biotech firm Biohaven in a deal worth up to $795 million.

The Korean bio company said Wednesday it signed a global exclusive licensing agreement with Biohaven Bioscience Ireland Limited, the Irish subsidiary of Biohaven, for the epilepsy drug candidate Opakalim (BHV-7000), related compounds that work the same way and the drug development platform behind them.

Opakalim is being developed to treat partial-onset seizures, the most common form of epilepsy, in which abnormal electrical activity begins in one area of the brain. The drug works by activating a protein called Kv7, which helps regulate how easily brain cells fire; turning it on calms overactive neurons. Opakalim is currently being tested in two ongoing Phase 2/3 trials, RISE2 and RISE3, combined studies that assess both effectiveness and safety in the same trial rather than as separate stages.

The deal is worth up to $795 million in total. Of that, $400 million is a nonrefundable upfront payment, split into $350 million at closing and an additional $50 million a year later. SK Biopharmaceuticals could pay up to $395 million more in milestone payments, additional sums triggered as the drug clears certain development and regulatory benchmarks.

Of the milestone payments, up to $335 million is linked to Opakalim specifically. The company could pay up to $60 million more for other compounds that act on the same Kv7 protein. Once products reach the market, SK Biopharmaceuticals will also pay royalties based on net sales.

The contract runs for 10 years after product launch, or until the patent expires or regulatory exclusivity, the period during which no generic or competing version can be sold, ends, whichever comes last.

Biohaven will continue to run Opakalim's ongoing clinical trials, though SK Biopharmaceuticals will cover the related development costs.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]