Single-stock leveraged ETF trading drops below 1 trillion won after curbs

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Seoul shares open sharply lower as tech losses deepen
The Kospi fell more than 1.6 percent early Thursday as Samsung and SK hynix dropped after Wall Street tech weakness, despite signs of easing Strait of Hormuz risks.
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How Korea’s pension giant became a bystander as Kospi volatility exposed the risks of its home-market bet
After sharply increasing domestic stock holdings during the rally, the National Pension Service had limited capacity to steady the Kospi when foreign selling triggered a steep July reversal.
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Kospi jumps more than 3.5% with tech stocks leading gains
The bourse soared 3.76 percent, or 239.31 points, to close at 6,598.26 on optimism over AI investment profitability and a deal on Hormuz.
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Financial regulator pushes back against Bloomberg column claim that Korea 'uninvestable'
The Financial Services Commission said that figures cited in the opinion piece by Shuli Ren were drastically different from its own data.