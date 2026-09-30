Showing rail improvement

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A refurbished Mugunghwa train operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) departs Daejeon Station after a demonstration event on Sept. 30.

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A refurbished Mugunghwa train operated by Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) departs Daejeon Station after a demonstration event on Sept. 30.

A refurbished Mugunghwa train operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) departs Daejeon Station after a demonstration event on Sept. 30. Korail replaced the train’s interior, restrooms, service areas, running gear and braking systems to improve safety and passenger services, and plans to incorporate additional feedback from the public. 

train refurbishment railway safety photo mugunghwa train korail daejeon station business

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