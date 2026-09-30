Showing rail improvement

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Passing The Plaza
People walk past the hotel The Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30, the day the hotel closed for a major renovation marking its 50th anniversary.
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Sunflowers herald autumn in Jinan
Sunflowers in full bloom signal autumn's arrival beneath Mount Mai's horse-ear-shaped peaks in North Jeolla.
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Snacks take bite out of wallets
Haitai Confectionery & Foods will increase prices by an average of 7.8 percent for products including Oh Yes, Homerun Ball and Pocky.
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Cup count
People line up to order coffee outside a low-cost coffee chain in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 29.