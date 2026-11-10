Shinsegae posts record Q3 profit as foreign tourist spending surges through September

Shinsegae Department Store’s main store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, turns its exterior into a giant screen for the Christmas season. SHINSEGAE DEPARTMENT STORE

The retail giant posted its operating profit of 164.3 billion won ($122.2 million) as spending by foreign visitors boosted flagship stores, duty-free sales and hotel demand throughout the year.

Shinsegae posted its largest operating profit for a third quarter as foreign tourist spending reached new heights through September, the company said Tuesday.

Shinsegae, a Korean retail giant operating namesake department and duty-free stores, reported an operating profit of 164.3 billion won ($122.2 million) for the July-to-September period, up 64.6 percent from the same period last year. Sales rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 2.9 trillion won.

The department store business, which includes the separately incorporated Gwangju, Daegu and Daejeon branches, posted sales of 1.86 trillion won, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit rose 23.5 percent from a year earlier to 103.7 billion won. The figures exclude Shinsegae Simon, the joint venture that operates the company's premium outlets.





Sales to foreign customers from January through September reached 850 billion won, more than double the figure for the same period in 2025 and the highest on record for the company.

Sales at the main branch of the department store in Jung District, central Seoul, rose 44 percent from the third quarter of last year. The Gangnam store in southern Seoul grew 17 percent and the Centum City store in Busan 14 percent over the same period.

Among subsidiaries, Shinsegae Duty Free returned to profit with third quarter operating profit of 25.3 billion won, compared to a 5.6 billion won loss a year earlier, though revenue fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 451.1 billion won. The company has shifted from price competition toward services for free independent travelers, such as premium airport pickup.

Christmas-themed content is displayed on a screen installed outside the Shinsegae Department Store in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Dec. 24, 2025. YONHAP

Shinsegae International swung to an operating profit of 5.1 billion won from a 4.3 billion won loss a year earlier, as revenue rose 16.6 percent to 299.5 billion won. Shinsegae Central's operating profit grew 13 percent from a year earlier to 31.2 billion won, helped by hotel demand from foreign visitors.

Shinsegae said it will double its quarterly dividend from the previous payout starting this quarter and cancel treasury shares.

"The competitiveness of our department store business and the improved operating structure of our subsidiaries translated into a record third-quarter operating profit," a Shinsegae representative said in a press release on Tuesday. "We will keep investing in the future while building momentum for an unrivaled lead through business specialization at each affiliate."





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]