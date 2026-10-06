Shinsegae bets $1 billion on Warner Bros.

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Runners with and without disabilities hit the road together in S-Oil marathon
Some 2,300 runners of all levels and abilities joined the S-Oil-sponsored race at World Cup Park in western Seoul, led by Olympian Lee Bong-ju.
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Fried chicken weighs up to 30.5% less than listed, consumer group finds
A consumer group found that cooked chicken from major franchises can fall well below listed precook weights, renewing calls for clearer labels.
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LG Electronics to supply cockpit system for Renault's award-winning electric van
The Korean electronics giant will supply an integrated cluster and infotainment system for Renault's software-defined Trafic E-Tech Electric van in 2027.
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Samsung Electro-Mechanics snags $216 million AI server capacitor supply deal
The company signed a 290 billion won contract for an undisclosed global customer, marking the sixth long-term supply agreement Samsung Electro-Mechanics has secured this year.