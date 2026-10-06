Shinsegae bets $1 billion on Warner Bros.

The retail group is joining Paramount Skydance and RedBird Capital Partners in a $1 billion investment tied to Paramount's Warner Bros. takeover.

Harry Potter and Ethan Hunt may soon turn up at a Starfield mall, as Shinsegae Group puts $1 billion into Paramount's takeover of Warner Bros.

The retail group said Tuesday that its property development affiliate, Shinsegae Property, will invest $1 billion in the acquisition alongside Paramount Skydance Chairman David Ellison and U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]