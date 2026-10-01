Shinhan Bank data breach leaks personal, credit information of 25,000 customers

The CEO vowed to fully compensate affected customers for any losses caused by the leak, which involved personal and credit information such as their names, phone numbers, annual income and calculated loan limits.

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(서울=뉴스1) 구윤성 기자 = 경찰이 사모펀드 부실 판매 의혹을 받는 신한은행을 상대로 본사 압수수색에 나섰다. 신한은행은 '피델리스 펀드'를 판매하면서 상품에 대한 설명의무를 위반하고, 만기일을 지키지 않아 사기 및 자본시장법 위반 혐의를 받는다.사진은 이날 오전 압수수색이 진행중인 서울 중구 신한은행 본사. 2023.5.9/뉴스1
An image of Shinhan Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul in May 2023

A data breach at Shinhan Bank exposed the personal and credit information of about 25,000 customers. The bank pledged to compensate affected customers for any resulting losses.

Shinhan Bank discovered that an unauthorized external party obtained customer information from some of its services through abnormal means, according to a statement by the bank’s CEO on Thursday. The leaked data included customers’ personal and credit information related to loan applications, including their names, phone numbers, connecting information, annual income and calculated loan limits.

The Financial Supervisory Service launched an emergency on-site inspection to determine how the breach occurred and the specific types and volume of information leaked.

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“I deeply apologize for causing concern to our clients and the public over the leak of some customers’ personal and credit information,” the bank’s CEO Jung Sang-hyuk said. “We will take full responsibility and fully compensate customers for any losses caused by the leak.”

“We will also conduct a comprehensive review of our personal credit information protection system from the ground up and strengthen our work processes and employee training,” he added.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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