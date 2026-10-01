Shinhan Bank data breach leaks personal, credit information of 25,000 customers

An image of Shinhan Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul in May 2023 NEWS1

The CEO vowed to fully compensate affected customers for any losses caused by the leak, which involved personal and credit information such as their names, phone numbers, annual income and calculated loan limits.

A data breach at Shinhan Bank exposed the personal and credit information of about 25,000 customers. The bank pledged to compensate affected customers for any resulting losses.

Shinhan Bank discovered that an unauthorized external party obtained customer information from some of its services through abnormal means, according to a statement by the bank’s CEO on Thursday. The leaked data included customers’ personal and credit information related to loan applications, including their names, phone numbers, connecting information, annual income and calculated loan limits.

The Financial Supervisory Service launched an emergency on-site inspection to determine how the breach occurred and the specific types and volume of information leaked.

“I deeply apologize for causing concern to our clients and the public over the leak of some customers’ personal and credit information,” the bank’s CEO Jung Sang-hyuk said. “We will take full responsibility and fully compensate customers for any losses caused by the leak.”

“We will also conduct a comprehensive review of our personal credit information protection system from the ground up and strengthen our work processes and employee training,” he added.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]