Shinhan Bank data breach leaks personal, credit information of 25,000 customers

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Six petrochemical companies indicted for price-fixing
LG Chem, Aekyung Chemical, OCI, Lotte Fine Chemical, PKC and Unid allegedly colluded for several years to raise prices for eight petrochemical products.
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Researchers, headhunters and spies: China’s pursuit of Korean chip talent puts 80 scholars under intelligence agency watch
Korea’s intelligence agency is warning leading semiconductor and battery scholars about Chinese recruitment offers amid rising concerns over technology leaks.
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China linked to three quarters of Korea’s chip tech leaks, but prison terms remain short
A review of 20 years of court cases found that three-quarters of Korea’s semiconductor technology leaks were tied to China, with average prison terms under three years.
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Trump may tout potential $54 billion Korean investment in Alaska despite Seoul’s doubts
Trump is expected to highlight a potential $54 billion Korean investment in an Alaska LNG pipeline project as a done deal to sway voters despite Seoul's unresolved concerns over its commercial viability.