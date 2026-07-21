Sharp Kospi rise triggers buy-side sidecar

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Kospi at the foreign exchange trading room at Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on July 21. AP/YONHAP

Korea’s bourse halted program buying for five minutes after a tech-led rally pushed the index up by more than 4 percent.

Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday activated a buy-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the Kospi as the stock index rose sharply, led by tech gains.

Program trading for Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 12:41 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

After opening 0.58 percent higher, the Kospi rose 267.04 points, or 4.18 percent, to 6,788.51 as of 12:43 p.m.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.





Yonhap