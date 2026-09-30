SFA signs MOU with Rainbow Robotics in push for unmanned factories by 2030

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Industrial output slides 1.3% from a month earlier in August
Retail sales and facility investment also dropped for the first triple whammy since May.
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AMD CEO Lisa Su to visit Korea for AI chip meetings with Samsung, startups
Lisa Su is expected to meet Korean AI chip executives, government officials and Samsung leaders in Seoul next month.
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Domestic sourcing becomes key battleground in Korea's biggest ESS project
Price makes up half of the 100-point evaluation. Of the 50 points allocated to safety and industrial contribution, 25 are based on factors such as domestic manufacturing, supply chain localization and job creation.
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K-beauty sales get glow-up as halal certification drives popularity among Muslim consumers
Korean cosmetics companies are seeing high demand for certified products, with eye creams particularly popular.