SFA signs MOU with Rainbow Robotics in push for unmanned factories by 2030

For the partnership, SFA will pair its manufacturing and logistics software with Rainbow Robotics' robot hardware and precision control technology.

SFA, a semiconductor and display equipment maker, will work with Rainbow Robotics to develop AI-driven autonomous manufacturing technology, as part of its goal of fully unmanned operations by 2030.

The two Korean companies signed a memorandum of understanding at SFA’s Asan facility in South Chungcheong on Wednesday. The agreement covers the joint research and development of autonomous manufacturing and robotics technology, as well as joint sales and marketing.

For the partnership, SFA will pair its manufacturing and logistics software with Rainbow Robotics’ robot hardware and precision control technology, moving it closer to its goal of unmanned operations. Rainbow Robotics started by developing humanoid robot technology and has since grown into a full-stack robotics company.

SFA expects the partnership to help sharpen its robotic logistics solutions and strengthen its position in the fast-growing global market for autonomous manufacturing robotics. Rainbow Robotics, in turn, expects to secure a stable sales channel for its robots through SFA, describing the company as a dominant player in the manufacturing equipment market.

According to SFA, the partnership could help it reach its 2030 target ahead of schedule.

“To sustain growth, we are working to bring core technologies across all areas of robotic logistics […] in-house to achieve fully autonomous operations,” an SFA representative said.

“On top of our existing transfer, storage and sorting robots, we are developing […] robotic hands that move with the precision of a human hand, robotic vision, dual-arm mobile robots and loading and unloading robots. By jointly developing robots with Rainbow Robotics, we will be able to meet a wider range of customer needs and lead the global market in AI-driven autonomous manufacturing robotics.”





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]