Seoul’s data center vacancy rate is Asia’s second-lowest after Malaysia’s Johor Bahru

A Cushman & Wakefield executive said Seoul’s low 1.1 percent data center vacancy rate is pushing AI infrastructure investment toward regional cities with available power.

INTERVIEW

Seoul has almost no room left for data center expansion despite mounting AI demand, the second-lowest margin among all Asia-Pacific major cities, according to Andrew Green, Cushman & Wakefield's Asia-Pacific head for data centers.

Seoul's data center vacancy rate stood at just 1.1 percent in the first half of 2026 despite remaining heavily supply-constrained. That is because major infrastructure is already concentrated in the city, meaning that despite AI-driven demand, there is not enough space to accommodate large-scale data centers. Seoul's is the lowest vacancy rate among Asia-Pacific capitals; only Johor Bahru in Malaysia was lower overall, at 0.7 percent. The Malaysian city borders Singapore and has long served as an overflow market for Singapore's own data center demand.

Despite Seoul's well-established digital infrastructure and AI-driven demand, its operating scale is notably small compared to global figures: 663 megawatts are operational in Seoul, compared to Tokyo's 1,397 megawatts and Singapore's 1,068 megawatts.

But rather than scale alone, global developers and investors view Korea as an important data center market because of its combination of strong demand, low vacancy and high rents. That combination could translate into new revenue for investors building infrastructure, since hyperscalers, facing high costs, increasingly prefer to rent space rather than build their own facilities.

“South Korea's investment proposition is not purely a scale story,” Green said in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “While markets such as Chinese Mainland, India, Australia and Malaysia benefit from significantly larger development pipelines and larger future revenue pools, Korea stands out for its combination of strong demand fundamentals, low vacancy, premium rental and limited supply.”

Cushman & Wakefield's maturity index places Seoul in the established tier alongside Singapore; Hong Kong; Shanghai; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; and Melbourne, Australia, meaning developers will increasingly look to rural areas for expansion to keep pace with rising demand for AI infrastructure.

“The primary driver is access to power rather than proximity alone,” Green said.

Green emphasized that global developers are now prioritizing not just land but powered land. If that is unavailable, he said, there must be a tangible plan for timely energization.

President Lee Jae Myung, fourth from left, takes part in a commemorative ceremony with attendees at the launch of the Ulsan AI data center held at the Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center on June 20, 2025. Other corporate executives include SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Prasad Kalyanaraman, Amazon Web Services' vice president of AWS Infrastructure Services. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“Many are willing to consider secondary locations if they can secure substantial power capacity and maintain acceptable network performance,” Green said. “This trend is expected to continue as power constraints intensify.”

Korea remains expensive to build in, with the third-highest cost per megawatt in Asia-Pacific outside of Singapore and Japan, according to Cushman & Wakefield's report. But it remains an attractive destination for data center investment because of its high yield-on-cost, which Green put at between 9 and 10 percent.

“For many investors, Korea is viewed as a lower-risk market capable of generating consistent long-term returns rather than a market pursuing the largest scale of capacity expansion,” he said.

Outside of clustered Seoul, global developers and investors are now looking at Busan, Ulsan and Gangwon province as suitable locations for building data centers.

Meanwhile, the Lee Jae Myung administration has put forward three so-called megaprojects for Korea's national AI strategy. It plans to spend more than 1 quadrillion won ($743.9 billion) on AI data center expansion, targeting 18.4 gigawatts of capacity by 2035 and pushing infrastructure away from the greater capital region. SK, GS and Naver will lead the project. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have also pledged 800 trillion won to build chip clusters in the southwestern Honam region.

A buildout of AI-related facilities at this pace, whether data centers or chip plants, is unprecedented in scale. In securing land to host such facilities, timely power and water supply have become key factors, but Green said the former is more critical for data centers.

“Compared with power, water is generally a localized constraint rather than a nationwide bottleneck,” he said. “Power directly determines whether a project can proceed and when it can be delivered.”

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and other senior SK Group executives inspect construction progress at the data center site that is being funded by SK and AWS at Nam District, Ulsan, on Sept. 10. SK INNOVATION

Green said there is no universal substitute for grid power at hyperscale. Ultimately, successful projects are determined by those who secure sufficient utility power and related infrastructure early in the development phase.

Globally, the data center market is experiencing steep growth, with operational capacity across all three regions projected to more than double by 2030. In the first half of 2026, Asia-Pacific's development pipeline rose to a record 26,455 megawatts, with 4,764 megawatts under construction and 21,691 megawatts in planning phase.

Green noted that investors are treating data centers as infrastructure assets rather than traditional real estate. Lenders now typically require at least 65 percent of a facility's capacity to be contracted before committing funds, Green said, with grid allocation secured and utility agreements largely finalized.

“Sites with secured power generally command significantly higher valuations than sites with land alone but uncertain power access.”





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]