An employee smiles in front of an electronic display board in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul, on Nov. 27. YONHAP

The Kospi rose as foreign and institutional buying lifted major technology shares amid expectations of expanded stabilization measures.

Korean shares ended higher Friday, extending their gains after a volatile week, led by technology shares amid hopes for market-stabilizing measures. The Korean won strengthened against the dollar.

After opening 0.37 percent higher, the benchmark Kospi extended its earlier gains to add 204.47 points, or 4.34 percent, to close at 4,915.68.

Last week, financial authorities unveiled measures to address stock market volatility, including raising the limit on share buybacks by listed companies.

Authorities are also planning to hold a meeting next week, with a particular focus on expanding the 10 trillion-won ($7.5 billion) market stabilization fund.

Investors are watching whether the tech rally has staying power after days of volatility driven by doubts over the sustainability of the AI trade.

"Amid bargain-hunting demand, U.S. stock futures holding firm and expectations growing for an expansion of the market stabilization fund, the domestic stock market is expected to extend its recovery," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Han added that the rebound could remain limited until fresh funds are actually injected into the market, but there is no need to adopt an even more pessimistic outlook at this point.

Trade volume was moderate at 175.9 million shares worth 12.8 trillion won, with gainers outnumbering losers 781 to 109.

Foreigners and institutions scooped up a net 1.13 trillion won and 238.8 billion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individuals alone sold a net 1.78 trillion won.

Large-cap stocks closed higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 4.55 percent to 179,100 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix rose 5.41 percent to 1.11 million won.

SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, rose 5.37 percent to 687,000 won, while power equipment maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics rose 4.72 percent to 821,000 won.

The Korean won strengthened from the previous stock trading session's close to trade at 1,337.9 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m.





Yonhap