Seoul stocks open higher after 7-day losing streak

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National Pension Service hamstrung as Kospi plunges (KOR)
The National Pension Service’s limited buying during Korea’s market rout highlights the cost of suspending rebalancing during the previous rally.
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Kospi plunge and Solidigm listing fears fuel backlash against ruling party
Korea’s Kospi selloff and concerns over a potential Solidigm Nasdaq listing are intensifying retail investor anger at the Democratic Party over shareholder value dilution.
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National Pension Service hamstrung as Kospi plunges
The National Pension Service’s limited buying during Korea’s market rout highlights the cost of suspending rebalancing during the previous rally.
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AI glasses could cost students two CSATs
Students caught wearing AI-enabled smart glasses during the 2027 CSAT will lose that year’s score and be barred from taking next year’s test.