Seoul shares trade mixed after higher open as AI and Fed worries linger

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Citi estimates retail investors have lost $38.7 billion on leveraged ETFs
In a recent report, the bank said losses on the leveraged single-stock products have deepened during the market slump and could worsen as chip shares keep sliding.
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Stock shock: From canceled dinners to silent offices, Koreans feel market pain
After two straight days of circuit breakers, retail investors across the country are cutting spending and questioning whether to stay or sell.
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Korea to cap proportion of single-stock leveraged ETFs in retail portfolios
Financial authorities are weighing limits on the leveraged financial products as well as higher trading costs after a sharp Kospi sell-off intensified concerns over market volatility.
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Regulators accept blame for leveraged ETF turmoil as lawmakers demand probe
Presidential director of national policy Kim Yong-beom also came under fire for pushing the introduction of single-stock leveraged ETFs.