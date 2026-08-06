Seoul shares open sharply lower as tech losses deepen 

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Single-stock leveraged ETF trading drops below 1 trillion won after curbs
Average daily turnover in 16 single-stock leveraged ETFs fell under 1 trillion won for the first time since listing, after regulators tightened investment rules to cool volatility.
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A century-old warning from radio: Is AI listening? (KOR)
The rise and crash of RCA shows how leverage, not technology, can turn an AI investment boom into financial instability.
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Marriage rebounds as young Koreans embrace financial 'wedding leverage'
Young people increasingly view marriage not as a financial burden but as a way to increase their savings, double their household income and build assets faster.
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How Korea’s pension giant became a bystander as Kospi volatility exposed the risks of its home-market bet
After sharply increasing domestic stock holdings during the rally, the National Pension Service had limited capacity to steady the Kospi when foreign selling triggered a steep July reversal.