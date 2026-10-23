Seoul shares open sharply lower amid AI woes

The Kospi starts lower on the morning of Oct. 23. Numbers are shown on dashboard inside Hana Bank's dealing room in central Seoul. YONHAP

Korean shares opened sharply lower on Oct. 23, with the Kospi index dropping 130.6 points, or 2.36 percent, amid concerns over U.S. AI and semiconductor stock losses.

Korean shares opened sharply lower Friday, weighed down by overnight losses in U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks, while rising oil prices added to market jitters.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 130.6 points, or 2.36 percent, to 5,403.17 at the opening bell.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed, with losses in major technology shares weighing on the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 1.21 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6 percent.

Micron Technology plunged 6.26 percent, while Nvidia and Intel tumbled 4.4 percent and 8.04 percent, respectively.

Renewed jitters over the AI industry dragged global markets lower, while oil prices climbed amid concerns over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they had again attacked key facilities in Saudi Arabia.





Yonhap