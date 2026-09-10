Seoul shares end lower on inflation fears

Read more
-
Kospi opens lower amid escalating Middle East tensions, rising oil prices
Stocks opened lower after rising oil prices and Middle East tensions renewed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. data.
-
Korean brokerages’ profits jump on trading boom
Korea’s securities firms posted a 20 percent quarterly profit increase in the second quarter as surging stock turnover lifted commission and proprietary trading income.
-
Aftermarket stock trading to start next week
Starting Monday, investors will be able to trade most Kospi and Kosdaq stocks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on trading days, but exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes will be excluded.
-
Samsung chief to buy $1.45 billion in shares from mother
Should the plan proceed, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s holdings will increase to 1.58 percent.