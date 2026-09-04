Seoul attracts 2.8 trillion won from 4 U.S. firms in chip, energy sectors

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Vance warns against relying on 'brittle,' 'adversarial' countries for supply chains
The U.S. vice president said companies investing and building in the United States will be rewarded as Washington seeks to reduce reliance on adversarial countries.
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Chip tariff talks with U.S. based on understanding Korea won't be disadvantaged: Seoul official
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Korea and the United States are discussing semiconductor tariffs under a pledge that Seoul will not face worse terms than competitors.
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Housing plan threatens to hamstring Korea's horse racing industry, groups warn
A committee representing racehorse breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers says a rushed redevelopment for 9,800 homes could imperil horses, jobs and Korea’s largest racetrack.
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Tesla sales soar, but limited repair options put a dent in ownership experience
Tesla’s booming sales in Korea have outpaced its small collision repair network, creating parts shortages and long waits when vehicles are involved in collisions.