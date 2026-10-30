Sell-side sidecar activated on Kospi following sharp fall

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 30 NEWS1

Program trading for Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:04 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

Korea’s bourse operator on Friday activated a temporary sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, for the benchmark Kospi after the stock index plunged.

Program trading for Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:04 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

After opening 2.99 percent lower, the Kospi fell 277.75 points, or 4.68 percent, to 5,661.7 as of 10:06 a.m.

The index faced downward pressure due to overnight losses on Wall Street, as renewed concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom weighed on investor sentiment.

Overnight, Wall Street shares retreated, with Google parent Alphabet plunging more than 12 percent after its third quarter revenue missed market expectations.





Yonhap