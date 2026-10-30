Sell-side sidecar activated on Kospi following sharp fall

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Kospi opens lower on Wall Street losses, AI concerns
After opening 2.99 percent lower, the Kospi extended its losses to trade 228.43 points, or 3.85 percent, down to 5,709.23 as of 9:15 a.m.
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Foreign investors again become net sellers due to extended geopolitical risks, AI concerns
Offshore investors off-loaded a net 19.1 trillion won ($14.3 billion) worth of local stocks in September, compared to a net purchase of 344 billion won the previous month.
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JYP denies receiving Nexroc bid as FSS watches for market violations
JYP Entertainment said it received no valid takeover proposal from Nexroc, whose plan to buy up to half of the K-pop agency is drawing scrutiny from Korean regulators.
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Mirae’s Tiger S&P 500 ETF draws record 5 trillion won from retail investors
The product, which tracks the benchmark U.S. index, became the first exchange-traded fund in Korea to surpass the milestone.