Seasonal measures for migrants

As vacation travel surges, the Justice Ministry is opening departure checkpoints earlier and adding immigration staff to shorten wait times at Incheon International Airport.

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Tourists crowd Incheon International Airport on July 22 as the summer vacation season begins. The Justice Ministry said it will introduce special peak-season immigration measures from July 23 through Aug. 15, including opening departure checkpoints earlier and increasing staffing at immigration counters to reduce wait times.

Tourists crowd Incheon International Airport on July 22 as the summer vacation season begins. The Justice Ministry said it will introduce special peak-season immigration measures from July 23 through Aug. 15, including opening departure checkpoints earlier and increasing staffing at immigration counters to reduce wait times. 

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