Seasonal measures for migrants

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Learning survival swimming before summer break
Elementary students in Suwon practice floating, treading water and other self-rescue skills as Korea expands survival-swimming classes nationwide before summer break.
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No cap, gas is expensive
Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap.
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Kakao silence
Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21.
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Veggie sales
A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21.