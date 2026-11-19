AI can analyze medical and biological data far faster than any research team. But at a science forum in central Seoul on Thursday, scientists focused on a more fundamental question: how AI arrives at its conclusions, and when those conclusions can be trusted.

The ninth Daesung Haegang Science Forum took place at The Westin Josun Seoul under the theme "AI Fundamentals and Beyond." It was hosted by the Daesung Haegang Cultural Foundation and organized by Daesung Group, with KAIST and the Korean Society for Biotechnology and Bioengineering as co-organizers.

Kim Jae-kyoung, a professor of mathematical sciences at KAIST, said today's AI resembles the astronomer Johannes Kepler. Kepler studied years of celestial observations and worked out that planets travel in elliptical paths, but he could not explain why. Isaac Newton later asked the question again, and the answer he found explained the movement of celestial bodies, falling apples and ocean tides all at once.

"Today's AI is just like Kepler," Kim said. "It finds patterns in data and finds functions that predict well, but it doesn't actually know why that function comes out as a result."

That gap matters most where data is scarce, and biological data will never match the scale of the internet. Kim pointed to a study published last year in which simply adding up the known effects of two single-gene changes beat five celebrated AI foundation models at predicting what happens when both genes are changed at once. His own team feeds machines the scientific rules researchers have already established rather than more data, an approach that produced a sleep feature now built into Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Watch.

"Foundation models are learning from data piled up on the internet over decades," Kim said. "But humanity has knowledge accumulated over centuries."

If the limit Kim described was knowledge, the next speaker’s was hardware. Lee Jae-wook, a professor of computer science and engineering at Seoul National University, explained why Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have become so valuable to the AI industry. AI chips can now calculate roughly 60,000 times faster than 20 years ago, he said, but the memory that feeds them data has sped up only about 100 times.

"The computation is finished, but the data still hasn't arrived, so the chip just sits idle, waiting," Lee said. Engineers call this the memory wall, and it is the main reason high bandwidth memory, the specialty of Korean chipmakers, commands such demand.

Daesung Group Chairman Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily ahead of the ninth Daesung Haegang Science Forum at The Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 19. DAESUNG GROUP

A second session turned from how AI works to where it is already being used. Cha Won-chul, a professor of emergency medicine at Samsung Medical Center, brought the discussion into the emergency room, where decisions have to be made faster than almost anywhere else in medicine. He described patients carrying copies of their scans from hospital to hospital, paramedics calling 20 hospitals in a row to find a bed, and patient records too long for any doctor to absorb.

"If I read out everything in a patient's existing chart, they'd have to go home," Cha said. "I don't have enough tokens for that," he added, playing on how large language model services calculate and charge based on units of text called tokens.

The last speaker moved from treating bodies to redesigning them. Kim Dong-hyuk, a professor at KAIST's Graduate School of Engineering Biology, closed the session on synthetic biology, the field that engineers living cells to do things they cannot do in nature, such as making an ingredient for a malaria drug in yeast instead of extracting it from a plant. Costs are falling quickly, he said; one experiment in his lab dropped from about $200 per sample to roughly $20, which lets researchers test far more ideas than before.

All of that computing has to be housed somewhere. In a brief interview before the forum, Kim Young-hoon, chairman of Daesung Group and honorary chair of the World Energy Council, said Korea faces limits in hosting the data centers that AI requires.

"As it stands, nuclear power is the only alternative, but nuclear power has become a 'not in my backyard' issue," the chairman said. "Residents may welcome data centers, but if nuclear power comes with them, I expect there will be backlash."

“Rather than looking for sites at home, it would be the natural course for Daesung Group to go overseas if there is good land," said Kim.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]