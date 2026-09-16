Science minister says Korea 'cannot afford to slow down' pace of AI development

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Inside the Korea-U.S. $200 billion investment package tug-of-war
Seoul delayed its U.S. investment package as disputes persist over a Texas power plant, a Westinghouse stake and Alaska liquefied natural gas.
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SK hynix weighs Ohio factory lease amid investment, production push from Washington
The Korean chipmaker, wary of further U.S. tariffs, is exploring options for setting up a production base in Ohio using Intel's facility, but it may have to balance domestic pressures as well.
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Coupang rejects 100,000 won payouts for data breach victims
The e-commerce giant declined a consumer agency mediation proposal after a breach affecting more than 33 million users.
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Brookfield pledges 'significant' investment in Korea's AI infrastructure
Jun Park, head of Brookfield Korea, says confidence in Korea’s AI ecosystem is driving rising investment and expanding partnerships with local firms.