SC Bank Korea tells customers to say ‘Hi’ to special rate with promotion

Standard Chartered Bank Korea promotes the “Hi Account” with a special interest rate of up to 4 percent. SC BANK KOREA

Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (SC Bank) has launched a special interest rate promotion for first-time clients of its “Hi Account” through Dec. 31 offering 3.4 percent regardless of balance.

Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (SC Bank) has launched a special interest rate promotion for first-time clients of its “Hi Account” through Dec. 31 offering 3.4 percent regardless of balance.

When combined all eligible preferential rates, clients can receive up to 4 percent interest.

The promotion runs through Jan. 31, 2027, benefitting early-bird applicants most with over three months of the preferential rate.

SC Bank defines eligible first-time clients as individuals who registered an account within the past 31 days or existing clients who have not held foreign-currency and won savings accounts over the past year. This promotion applies to both new and returning inactive customers.

The Hi Account offers a base annual interest rate of 0.1 percent, along with additional preferential rates. First-time clients typically receive an extra 1.2 to 2 percent depending on their deposit balance — or a special rate of 3.4 percent, regardless of balance, during the event period.

Additional perks include a 0.1 percent bonus for new accounts opened through affiliated channels, which expands to mobile banking and branch sign-ups during the event period, 0.2 percent for consenting to marketing notifications and another 0.2 percent for Priority Banking clients

In addition to competitive rates, the Hi Account also allows clients to deposit and withdraw funds freely at any time and offers fee waivers for online and mobile banking transfers and ATM withdrawals.

Ahead of these upcoming promotions, SC Bank head of deposit & mortgage loans Jung Jae-won said, “We look forward to clients experiencing the differentiated benefits of the Hi Account,” adding, "We will continue to expand our suite of client-centric offerings to deliver enhanced value to our clients.”

Applications can be submitted through the SC Bank mobile app. For further details, please visit the official Standard Chartered Bank Korea website or contact the customer care center at 1588-1599.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]